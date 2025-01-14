German court halts sales of 'Dubai chocolate' made outside UAE

Dubai chocolates are filled with pistachio cream and crispy pastry threads. — AFP File

A German court has banned a discount supermarket chain from selling a version of "Dubai chocolate" made outside the Emirati city, according to a ruling seen by AFP on Tuesday.

Dubai Chocolate, filled with pistachio paste and thin pastry, became a viral sensation on social media platforms such as TikTok, with some videos racking up tens of millions of views.

The sought-after chocolate bars sparked mass runs on shops last year, and have resold for hundreds of euros online after selling out in stores.

The Cologne court ruling, which can be appealed, followed a complaint brought by businessman Andreas Wilmers, who imports "Dubai chocolate" from the Gulf city itself.

He complained to the court about supermarket chain Aldi Sued stocking "Alyan Dubai Handmade Chocolate", which is actually produced in Turkey.

Siding with Wilmers, the court ruled that "the average consumer would take 'Dubai Handmade Chocolate', as the phrase appears, to mean that the chocolate was manufactured in Dubai".

"The 'Origin: Turkey' label on the reverse side is not suitable to clear up this misunderstanding", it added, pointing to its position and "small font size".

The court also ordered Aldi Sued to pay costs.