Georgian PM shrugs off president's defiance and US condemnation

Protesters clash with police outside Georgia parliament during a demonstration against the government's decision to delay European Union membership talks amid a post-election crisis, in Tbilisi early on Sunday. AFP

Facing condemnation from the United States and defiance from his own president, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze praised police on Sunday for cracking down on protesters who he said were acting on foreign orders to undermine the state.

Georgia, a country of 3.7 million people that was once part of the Soviet Union, has been plunged into crisis since the governing Georgian Dream party said on Thursday it was halting European Union accession talks for the next four years.

The EU and the United States are alarmed by what they see as Georgia's shift away from a pro-Western path and back towards Russia's orbit. Big anti-government protests have taken place in the capital Tbilisi for the past three nights, and police have fired water cannon and tear gas into the crowds.

Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday that an attempted revolution was taking place in Georgia. The former Russian president said on Telegram that Georgia was "moving rapidly along the Ukrainian path, into the dark abyss. Usually this sort of thing ends very badly".

Prime Minister Kobakhidze dismissed criticism by the United States, which has condemned the use of "excessive force" against demonstrators.

"Despite the heaviest systematic violence applied yesterday by the violent groups and their foreign instructors, the police acted at a higher standard than the American and European ones and successfully protected the state from another attempt to violate the constitutional order," he told a press conference, without providing evidence of foreign involvement.

Kobakhidze also shrugged off Washington's announcement on Saturday that it was suspending its strategic partnership with Georgia. He said this was a "temporary event", and Georgia would talk to the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump when it takes office in January. Deepening the constitutional crisis in the country, outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili — a critic of the government and a strong advocate of Georgian membership of the EU— said on Saturday that she would refuse to step down when her term ends later this month. Zourabichvili said she would stay in office because the new parliament — chosen in October in elections that the opposition says were rigged — was illegitimate and had no authority to name her successor. Kobakhidze said he understood Zourabichvili's "emotional state".

"But of course on December 29 she will have to leave her residence and surrender this building to a legitimately elected president," he said.