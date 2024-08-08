Fugitive Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont returns to Spain and vanishes again

Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont speaks on his return to Spain from seven years of self-imposed exile despite a pending warrant for his arrest, during a welcoming event organised by his party, Junts per Catalunya, at Arc de Triomf in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday. REUTERS

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 2:28 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 2:30 PM

Carles Puigdemont, the former leader of Catalonia who fled Spain over his role in a failed 2017 independence bid for the wealthy region, returned to Spain on Thursday after seven years on the run despite a pending arrest warrant but promptly disappeared again.

Puigdemont shouted "Long live a free Catalonia!" as he climbed onto a stage in Barcelona to address thousands gathered near the Catalan regional parliament, which is set to elect a new leader later in the day.

Pro-independence supporters wave Catalan "Estelada" flags as Catalonia's exiled separatist leader Carles Puigdemont arrives on stage to deliver a speech during a welcome ceremony called by his hardline separatist JxCAT party in Barcelona on Thursday. AFP

"I have come here to remind you that we are still here," he said as many in the crowd waved red, yellow and blue Catalan independence flags.

After his brief address, Puigdemont appeared to head towards the nearby Catalan parliament but the assembly began an investiture vote to pick a new leader for the region without him being present.

It was not immediately clear where he was.

Police had set up road blocks in Barcelona and were searching cars to try to find Puigdemont, according to Spanish media reports.

Contacted by AFP, police declined to comment if such an operation was underway.

Nuria Pujol, a woman in her fifties who came to Barcelona from the Alt Penedes region to see Puigdemont, called him "a very noble person".

"(He's) the only one who believes in independence and has not stopped believing," she added.

A small group of protesters gathered nearby, waving national Spanish flags and holding signs that read "Catalonia is Spain", in a demonstration organised by far-right party Vox.

Puigdemont's dramatic return came just days after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists struck a deal with moderate Catalan separatist party ERC -- which competes with Puigdemont's more hardline JxCAT -- to make the Socialist candidate, Salvador Illa, the next head of the Catalan regional government.

The Socialists won the most seats in a regional election in May but failed to get a majority and the support of the ERC is crucial.

If a new Catalan regional government is not formed by August 26, fresh elections will be held in October.

Puigdemont led the regional government of Catalonia in 2017, when it pushed ahead with an independence referendum despite a court ban, followed by a short-lived declaration of independence.

He fled Spain shortly after the independence bid to avoid prosecution and has since lived in Belgium and more recently France.

While Spain's parliament in May passed an amnesty law for those involved in the botched secession bid, the Supreme Court ruled on July 1 that the measure would not fully apply to Puigdemont.

"A country that has an amnesty law and does not apply it, has a problem with democracy," he said in his speech.