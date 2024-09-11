French PM Barnier says he will form his government next week

Government and private colleges in the state, which borders Myanmar, will also be shut on Wednesday and Thursday
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier said on Wednesday that he will form his new government next week, potentially capping one period of political uncertainty ahead of a likely fight over the 2025 budget.
President Emmanuel Macron picked Barnier, a 73-year-old conservative and former Brexit negotiator, to lead the government two months after a snap legislative election called by Macron resulted in a leftist alliance winning the most votes but falling short of an absolute majority.
Barnier has said he would defend some of the president's key policies and toughen the government's immigration stance. His government will be tasked with steering reforms and the budget through a hung parliament, amid pressure from the European Commission and bond markets for France to reduce its deficit.
Government and private colleges in the state, which borders Myanmar, will also be shut on Wednesday and Thursday
Finland plans law to ban use of personal phones in schools
Excited crowds line streets in baking heat to see pontiff
Crew to conduct scientific experiments on cosmic radiation and space vacuum effects
Israel offensive in Gaza leaves health sector in tatters
Israel says it hit Hamas command centre; Hamas denies its fighters were present
PM Anthony Albanese said his government would run an age verification trial before introducing laws this year
Weinstein is serving a 16-year sentence after being convicted on rape charges by a California court