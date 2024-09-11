E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

French PM Barnier says he will form his government next week

Barnier says he will defend some of President Macron's key policies and toughen the government's immigration stance

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
France's newly appointed Prime Minister Michel Barnier (C) greets the senator of the French right-wing Les Republicain party, Marie-Claire Carrere-Gee. AFP
France's newly appointed Prime Minister Michel Barnier (C) greets the senator of the French right-wing Les Republicain party, Marie-Claire Carrere-Gee. AFP

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 3:22 PM

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier said on Wednesday that he will form his new government next week, potentially capping one period of political uncertainty ahead of a likely fight over the 2025 budget.

President Emmanuel Macron picked Barnier, a 73-year-old conservative and former Brexit negotiator, to lead the government two months after a snap legislative election called by Macron resulted in a leftist alliance winning the most votes but falling short of an absolute majority.


Barnier has said he would defend some of the president's key policies and toughen the government's immigration stance. His government will be tasked with steering reforms and the budget through a hung parliament, amid pressure from the European Commission and bond markets for France to reduce its deficit.


More news from World