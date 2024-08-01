French cabbies seek payout for lost revenue during Olympics

The ruling is a victory for Republican Texas officials and a blow to Biden's administration
French taxi drivers on Thursday demanded government compensation for lost revenue during the Olympic Games as traffic disruptions and fewer regular clients weigh on demand.
In a letter to the transport ministry, taxi unions said that the Games had been "hugely disappointing" for the drivers of licensed taxis of which there are 20,000 in Paris alone.
"Demand is slowing and the entire profession is being prevented from simply doing their job because of these Games," said the letter.
The number of additional visitors drawn by the Olympics had failed to make up for "the impact of traffic restrictions, the closure of venues and the impact of usual customers staying away", it said.
The unions demanded the creation of a "compensation fund" that they said should cover income lost for the seven-month period during which public spaces were being taken over for the Games.
Several venues in and around Paris and Marseille were blocked off for several weeks before the Games started on July 26.
The government has encouraged French residents to go on holiday or work remotely during the Games, further dampening demand and contributing to a sharp fall in business compared to the same period in 2023, the unions said.
Some drivers had seen their income fall by 40 or 50 per cent, they said.
Last month, trade groups said that Paris shops, restaurants, bars and clubs were facing an "unprecedented slump in business and footfall", blaming in part the "heavy security measures" during the Games.
The ruling is a victory for Republican Texas officials and a blow to Biden's administration
The socialist premier used his legal right not to testify against his wife Begona Gomez when questioned by Judge Juan Carlos Peinado
A jet aircraft equipped with a spectrometer was used to measure methane emissions over 12 oil and gas basins last year
Children in the war-ravaged enclave will soon be infected by the disease if preventative measures are not quickly taken, says WHO head
High temperatures and dry weather also fuelled smaller blazes across Greece and the Balkans
The unrest is the biggest test facing Prime Minister Hasina since she won a fourth straight term in January elections
A significant number of hospitals have gone out of service, hindering their ability to treat the wounded
A source close to Hezbollah said senior commander Shukr was the target but that he 'survived the Israeli strike'