French and German leaders say must act for strong Europe

France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) speaks next to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a press conference after their meeting at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on January 22, 2025. — AFP

The leaders of France and Germany agree that both countries must act for a "strong" Europe, President Emmanuel Macron said after meeting Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris.

At a joint news briefing with Macron at the Elysee palace two days after US President Donald Trump took office, Scholz said that the new US leader "will be, and so much is already clear, a challenge".

He added: "Europe will not cower and hide, but instead be a constructive and assertive partner."

This stance, Scholz said, will be "the basis for good cooperation with the new American president".

He said Europe and US are linked by "a long history of friendship and partnership" which he called "a stable foundation" for future relations.