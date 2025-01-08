France warns Trump against threatening 'sovereign borders' on Greenland

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot gestures as he leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris pn Wednesday. REUTERS

France on Wednesday warned Donald Trump against threatening "sovereign borders" after the US president-elect refused to rule out military action to take Greenland, an autonomous territory of European Union member Denmark.

"There is no question of the EU letting other nations in the world, whoever they may be... attack its sovereign borders," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told France Inter radio.

"We are a strong continent. We need to strengthen ourselves more," he added..

Barrot described Greenland as "European territory". Greenland is associated with the European Union through Denmark, of which it is a self-governing territory, but withdrew from the European bloc in 1985 after securing autonomy.

Trump set off new alarm on Tuesday at a press conference when he refused to rule out military intervention over the Panama Canal and Greenland, both of which he has said he wants the United States to control.

"We need Greenland for national security purposes," he declared.

His comments coincided with a private visit by his son Donald Trump Jr. to the mineral- and oil-rich autonomous Danish territory on Tuesday.

"If you ask me: 'is the United States going to invade Greenland?' the answer is no," said Barrot.

But he added: "We have entered an era that is seeing the return of the law of the strongest."