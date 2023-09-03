France to soon ban disposable vapes under anti-smoking plan: Prime Minister

He was undergoing treatment for diabetes in a private hospital for three months
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Sunday that disposable vapes will soon be banned in the country as part of a national anti-smoking plan.
Borne, speaking on RTL radio, did not say when the ban would enter into force.
She said the government would soon unveil its new plan to combat smoking, which she said is the cause of 75,000 deaths a year in the country.
It will include a ban on disposable vapes, which she said “are giving bad habits to young people.”
“It’s a reflex and a gesture that young people get used to. That’s how they get into smoking,” she added.
Most of the disposable e-cigarettes, which are thrown away after they’re used up, come in sweet and fruity flavours like pink lemonade, gummy bear and watermelon that makes them attractive to teenagers. They are sold in France usually at a price of between 8 euros ($8.7) and 12 euros ($13).
An existing ban on the sale of electronic cigarette devices to those under 18 is not widely respected. Promoting or advertising such products is also banned.
