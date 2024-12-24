France: Cyclone death toll in Mayotte rises to 39

Photo: AFP

The death toll from cyclone Chido in the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte has reached 39, according to the latest count from the island's prefect.

The prefect's statement did not update the number of wounded, which stood at 2,500 in the most recent count.

"The work of identifying the victims of the cyclone continues, in coordination with local officials and associations," it said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A field hospital equipped with a maternity ward and two operating theatres opened early Tuesday morning in a stadium in eastern Mamoudzou, the island's main city. The facility is designed to receive 100 people per day for consultations and provide 30 hospitalizations.

The most devastating cyclone to hit Mayotte in 90 years caused colossal damage on December 14 in France's poorest department, where relief workers have struggled since then to restore essential services such as water, electricity and communications networks.