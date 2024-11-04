Four wounded by axe in fight on Paris suburban train

Image used for illustrative purpose only. Reuters

Four people were wounded, two of them seriously, by an axe wielded during a fight that erupted on Monday on a suburban train outside Paris, a police source said.

One of the victims had a hand cut off and another had their skull split open, the source added, asking not to be named.

Two others were more lightly injured.

Several people, some of them minors, were involved in the fight that broke out around around 8am (0700 GMT), the source added.