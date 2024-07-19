Flights suspended at Berlin airport due to 'technical fault'

The vote could be key to who calls the shots in French politics for years to come
Berlin airport has halted all flights until 10am (8.00 GMT) due to a technical fault, a spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, airport operator BER said in a post on social media platform X that check-ins were delayed due to the error.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The spokesperson did not give details about the nature of the problem, which comes amid reports of technical outages affecting some companies around the globe.
A large-scale outage also wrought havoc on IT systems across Australia on Friday, with the country's national broadcaster, its largest international airport, and a major telecommunications company reporting issues.
The disruption ahead of the first weekend of the school holidays in Berlin came as US tech giant Microsoft said it was taking "mitigation actions" after service issues.
The UK's biggest rail operator also warned of possible train cancellations due to IT issues on Friday morning.
(with inputs from AFP)
ALSO READ:
The vote could be key to who calls the shots in French politics for years to come
The mobile robot was originally planned to launch in 2023 and Nasa had hoped it would venture into the Moon's permanently shadowed craters
Protesters marched to the California theme park's perimeter, where they tried to set up for speeches but were told by security to move
Authorities in the Donetsk region say they are constructing underground wards at a hospital in the town of Pokrovsk
The crossing is popular with tourists travelling to Greece by car — with as many as 20,000 people passing through this section of the border daily
Dead include citizens of Vietnam, United States; swift probe conducted to minimise tourism impact
TikTok had insisted it was the 'most capable challenger' to entrenched players in the digital sphere, but the court dismissed that argument
The exchange was mediated by the United Arab Emirates, says Ukrainian President Zelensky