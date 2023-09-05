Flight makes emergency landing after passenger's diarrhoea creates 'biohazard'

Photo used for illustrative purposes only. — AP File

A Barcelona-bound Delta flight made an emergency landing after a passenger had diarrhea. The Airbus A350 aircraft was two hours into its journey from Atlanta, on Friday, when the pilot was left with no other option but to return because the passenger's diarrhoea was "all the way through the plane.”

The pilot referred to the situation as "a biohazard issue," according to air traffic control recorded from LiveATC.com.

“We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhoea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta,” the pilot said, as per a post shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Once the aircraft landed back in Atlanta, the airline pressed into action a team to thoroughly clean the plane, as per FlightRadar 24.

The flight wasn't cancelled, and it took off again at 3am, roughly five hours after it landed. The plane landed in Barcelona at 5:10pm after an 8-hour and 13-minute flight, the report added.

The identity of the passenger is unknown and it wasn't clear if s/he was aboard the flight that touched down in Spain the next day.

Acknowledging the "medical event", Delta said that their teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the aircraft and get their customers to their final destination, reported Fox 35 Orlando.

"We sincerely apologise to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans," the airline wrote in a statement.

This was the second incident involving a Delta flight in a matter of days. Last Tuesday, at least 11 people, including crew members and passengers, had to be hospitalised after their plane was hit by severe turbulence. The flight, carrying 151 passengers, hit "severe turbulence" before landing safely at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, a Delta spokesperson told Insider.

"Looked to be about 12 people with serious head injuries. Several flight attendants, too. Bunch of blood and awfulness," an unnamed passenger told Fox 5 Atlanta.

“My fiancee and I are so freaked out, that we are renting a car and driving to our final destination instead,” the passenger said.

