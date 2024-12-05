Fireworks and lasers: Tools of Tbilisi protesters

Fireworks launched by anti-government protesters explode near police forces during a sixth consecutive day of mass demonstrations against the government's postponement of European Union accession talks until 2028, in central Tbilisi on December 3, 2024. — AFP

Standing in the chaos of a massive demonstration in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, a protester hoisted a firework decorated with Christmas drawings over his shoulder, aimed, and shot, sending multicoloured sparkles flying towards riot police.

Every night for almost a week, pro-EU protesters in the Caucasus country have taken to the streets, furious with the government's decision to shelve European Union membership talks, accusing the ruling party of trying to bring Tbilisi back under Moscow's boot.

The vast majority of protesters are peaceful but a part of the crowd, young and furious, have been setting off colourful pyrotechnics.

The governing Georgian Dream party had already faced several waves of protests this year but the crisis has intensified since a contested October election that the opposition says was rigged.

One protester, who introduced himself as Dato and wore a mask, defended the move to use pyrotechnics against law enforcement.

"It's the most friendly way to use against police because the other methods are much more violent," he said, to the sound of fireworks blasting.

Riot police have used water cannons and tear gas against the demonstrators.

With only his eyes visible, Dato said protesters were right to resort to violence.

Around 300 people have been detained so far in the clashes.

"I think we have the right to use them, because we have much more taken from us than we take from them -- just burns," he said.

Dato said he had been protesting against Georgian Dream -- which has adopted several repressive laws in recent months -- for four years.

"We have tried peaceful protests for years, it has zero effect," he argued.

The opposition and Western countries have criticised Tbilisi for what they say is police brutality.

Videos of violent arrests have galvanised crowds.

Georgia's interior ministry said around 150 officers had been injured in the protests.

As the protests escalated this week, a video of a man shooting fireworks out of a home-made launcher was widely shared on social media.

Teen protester Liza, 18, also defended the violence, showing a photograph on her phone of an injured riot policeman.

"They all need to see this picture so they know their destiny if they keep being there," she said.

Those using the fireworks, however, represent a minority of the protesters.

Vakho, a 32-year-old taking part in the rallies, did not use them but still condoned others firing them, saying the goal was to tire out the police.

Protesters also have another means to achieve that: lasers. Along with the blasts of firework, green lasers are seen in the dark streets of Tbilisi as protests last until dawn. They are used to shine into the faces of riot police. "We try to blind them a bit," 28-year-old protester Tsotne said. He wore a mask and held a laser no bigger than a lighter. Gosha Lobzhanidze got hold of a laser on the internet. "In the description there was written you should not point it directly in the eyes," he said. "But I don't care." The lasers are also used as a communication tool, with protesters projecting messages on buildings carrying directions on where to go next. David Dzidzishvili has become a master of this technique. He demonstrated to AFP how the crowd reacts when he types "make some noise" on his phone, which is linked wirelessly to the laser. The message appears on a building, and thousands of people shout. Protesters then line up next to him, asking if he could flash the names of detained friends on the building or a message making fun of authorities.

At the end of the night, when police call on people through loudspeakers to leave, the lasered response reads: "It's the government that should get out."