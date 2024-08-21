European Union airports to tighten liquid rules for carry-on baggage

It's the first trip to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since diplomatic relations were established more than three decades back
Rules for liquids in hand luggage are being tightened again at airports throughout the European Union beginning September 1, when passengers will once again be limited to containers of no more than 100 millilitres.
German news agency dpa reported on Wednesday that passengers are also required to pack liquid containers together in a single transparent plastic bag with a maximum volume of 1 litre. The liquid rules, which were introduced back in 2006, had been loosened at some German airport checkpoints if baggage could be checked using computer tomography (CT) scanners, which use a technology developed for medical scans that can quickly draw a three-dimensional image of a bag's contents.
But EU officials have raised doubts about the reliability of the new CT baggage scanners. The German Federal Police and Frankfurt Airport operator Fraport drew attention to the looming rule change on Wednesday. The looser rules, which had permitted liquids to remain inside bags, are now a thing of the past – at least for the time being, pending a security review of the new scanners.
Medication and liquid baby food are exempt from the liquid rules. New EU regulations allow the liquid containers to remain inside of baggage at checkpoints equipped with new scanners, instead of being removed. However, liquids and electronics must still be unpacked and presented separately at checkpoints with conventional scanners, which are still common at many airports in the EU, including in Germany.
The virus has swept across the Democratic Republic of Congo, killing more than 570 people so far this year
Italian authorities have opened a probe into the incident, while the UK's marine accident investigation branch is sending four inspectors to Palermo
Top US diplomat says Israel accepts Gaza proposal, urges Hamas to do same
Guanabara Bay battles pollution not only from visiting vessels and oil rig accidents, but also from old ships abandoned in its waters and runoff from cities
Tens of thousands of displaced people have taken refuge in schools since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7
Over the next decade, roughly 300 million Chinese will retire — almost the equivalent of the entire US population, according to Euromonitor
Mediators are urging Israel and Hamas to agree a ceasefire deal that would help secure the release of remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails