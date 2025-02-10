Europe prepared to act on possible trade restrictions, says German economy minister

Europe is prepared to act in response to possible restrictions to trade, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday, after holding discussions with industry lobbies and the EU's top trade representative about the threat of tariffs from the US.

"Europe must and can only react unitedly and decisively to unilateral trade restrictions. And we are prepared for this," Habeck said in a statement.

Habeck held a roundtable with industry on future trans-Atlantic relations on Monday and spoke with EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic on the phone, according to the statement.