Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to Nato before Trump handover

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stand after signing a memorandum of understanding during a Nato foreign ministers' meeting at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 3, 2024. — Reuters

Antony Blinken, America's French-speaking, Europhile top diplomat, paid his last visit to Nato headquarters in Brussels Tuesday on a bittersweet trip ahead of Donald Trump taking over in the United States.

The US secretary of state can look back on a tenure spent strengthening Washington's transatlantic bond as Russia launched the largest conflict in Europe since World War II with its invasion of Ukraine.

But even as Blinken received a warm reception from his Nato counterparts the spectre of Trump and the isolationist policies that may come after his inauguration next month hung over the two-day meeting.

"You have been a staunch ally and people like you very much," Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte told Blinken.

"We wish you the best after January, but we need you until the 20th of January, every day, and we know we can count on you."

Blinken insisted that President Joe Biden's administration would keep seeking to funnel arms to Ukraine in the little time it has left in power.

"This is a vital moment for the alliance to make sure we're level set for the year ahead," Blinken said.

"Like it or not, you've got me and you've got us until the 20th of January, every minute, every day."

And in a potential shot across Trump's bows he insisted that being in Nato is the "best guarantee against war" thanks to the alliance's pledge to protect each member.

That came after the volatile Republican warned on the campaign trail he'd let the Russians "do whatever the hell they want" with NATO allies not spending enough on defence.

The end of the Biden administration comes at a perilous time for Ukraine as its forces buckle in the face of Russia's grinding offensive.

Blinken -- like his boss -- has been a staunch supporter of Kyiv and on the eve of his visit to NATO unveiled a new $725-million package of military aid.

Since the election of Donald Trump, the Biden administration has been stepping up the tempo and drawing on its stocks to try to get Kyiv into a position of strength the day it decides to enter into negotiations with Russia.

Trump has cast doubt on maintaining US support and vowed to cut a quick deal to end the war.

The Biden administration belatedly eased up by authorising Ukraine to use American missiles to strike deeper into Russian territory, and decided to supply anti-personnel mines. During the many deliberations within the administration, Blinken was typically one of the most forward-leaning on taking the gloves off Ukraine. That ranged from subjects such as giving permission to shoot missiles at Russia, to allowing deliveries of tanks and F-16 jets, issues where the Pentagon was often reticent. But as Trump gears up for office, Blinken and the lame duck administration he represents only have so much clout. Ukraine had hoped that it might convince the United States to finally back its push for an invite to join Nato -- something that Biden has long opposed. Fearful that Trump would just rescind any offer made now, Washington backed away from making any moves. Trump has said he could end the war in a day but has given no details on his plans. He has appointed retired general Keith Kellogg as his envoy on the conflict and Senator Mark Rubio as his choice to succeed Blinken. Kellogg suggested that the West could shelve Ukraine's Nato ambitions as a sop to the Kremlin in any peace plan.

Much of their "America First" ideas conflict with the central tenets of Blinken's worldview -- one built around reaching out to allies, cooperation and consensus-building.