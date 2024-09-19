E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

EU to send 160 million euros from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

EU will also help with repairs and additional exports to help Ukraine meet shortage of electricity this winter

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen looks on as she arrives for a meeting of the Board of Commissioners in Brussels on Wednesday. AFP
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen looks on as she arrives for a meeting of the Board of Commissioners in Brussels on Wednesday. AFP
A technician mans an excavator as they repair heating pipes damaged during Russian shellings in the city of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine. AFP File Photo
A technician mans an excavator as they repair heating pipes damaged during Russian shellings in the city of Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine. AFP File Photo

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 4:05 PM

The sum of 160 million euros from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets will be allocated to meet Ukraine's urgent humanitarian needs for this winter, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

Russia has knocked out about 9 gigawatts (GW) of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which von der Leyen said was the "power equivalent of the three Baltic states".


On top of the cash injection, the EU will help with repairs and additional exports. The International Energy Agency said on Thursday that Ukraine could face a shortfall of 6 GW this winter as peak electricity demand increases.

A fuel power plant is being dismantled in Lithuania and will be rebuilt in Ukraine, where 80% of the country's thermal plants have been destroyed. A third of Ukraine's hydropower is also out.

"We aim to restore 2.5 GW of capacity, which is 15% of Ukraine's needs," Von der Leyen said, referring to repairs.

In addition, the EU will increase exports to supply 2 GW of electricity to Ukraine, she said.


More news from World