EU adds 28 Belarus officials, 'propagandists' to blacklist

This comes in the wake of repression of opponents of leader Alexander Lukashenko, Russia's closest international ally

By AFP

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 4:53 PM

Last updated: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 4:56 PM

The European Union on Monday added 28 officials and "propagandists" in Belarus to a sanctions blacklist over the repression of opponents of leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya (2nd R) holds a photo of her jailed husband Sergei Tikhanovsky while other demonstrators hold photos of Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova, Mikola Statkevich and Viktar Babaryka as they protest in front of the Belarusian Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, on March 8, 2024. AFP File Photo
The 27-nation bloc has imposed repeated rounds of sanctions on the Belarusian government since the authorities launched a crackdown on protests against Lukashenko's rule in 2020.


The EU has also ramped up sanctions on Belarus over its role as a key springboard for Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The latest measures take the number of individuals sanctioned over the clampdown in the former Soviet country to 261, with the list already including Lukashenko and his family members.


Among those subjected on Thursday to an EU asset freeze and visa ban were Irina Akulovich, head of national news agency BelTA, and prominent television presenter Nikita Rachilovsky.

"These regime propagandists willingly provided the Belarusian public with false information about repression perpetrated by the state authorities," the EU said in a statement.

Among others added to the blacklist were two commanders in an interior ministry unit accused of being "one of the main bodies responsible for political persecution".

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin prior to the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2023. AFP File Photo
Sanctions were in addition imposed on judges, prosecutors and prison officials involved in the repression of the opposition.

Lukashenko, Russia's closest international ally, launched the vicious crackdown in August 2020 after his claim to have won disputed elections sparked major protests.

Leading rights group Viasna estimates Belarus has more than 1,400 political prisoners, with thousands more people having fled the country.

Strongman Lukashenko has controlled his country with an iron fist during his three-decade rule.


