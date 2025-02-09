Denmark grants 'historic' low asylum requests in 2024

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (L) speaks during the opening of an international migration conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, on May 6, 2024. Decision-makers and experts from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa attended the meeting in Denmark to discuss new solutions for the European asylum system. AFP File Photo

Denmark's strict immigration policies resulted in the granting of just 860 asylum requests last year, the lowest number with the exception of 2020, when Covid-19 lockdowns halted new arrivals.

Denmark's immigration approach has been influenced by the far-right parties for over 20 years, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the head of the Social Democrats, pursuing a "zero refugee" policy since coming to power in 2019.

The country of around six million people registered 2,300 asylum requests last year.

"Last year, authorities granted the smallest number of residency permits to asylum seekers that we have seen in recent years," Immigration Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek said in a statement, calling the figure "historic".