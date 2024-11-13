Demands for Church of England reform after abuse scandal

Security officials work at an entrance to Lambeth Palace, the official residence in London of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Britain, on November 13, 2024. — Reuters

Anglican leaders faced pressure on Wednesday to speed up reforms following Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby's resignation over a damning report concluding the Church of England covered up a serial abuse case.

Welby announced his resignation on Tuesday after a chorus of criticism about his role in the decades-spanning scandal, prompted by the release last week of an independent probe's findings.

It concluded that the Church of England — the mother church of Anglicanism — covered up "prolific, brutal and horrific" abuse" by John Smyth, a lawyer who organised evangelical summer camps in the 1970s and 1980s.

The investigation found that Welby "could and should" have formally reported the "traumatic physical, sexual, psychological and spiritual attacks" by Smyth to authorities in 2013, when he claims to have first learned of them.

The report follows another review published in February that said the Church "needs to take action urgently to restore trust and confidence in its safeguarding" after other abuse cases emerged.

Bishop of Birkenhead Julie Conalty said on Wednesday that Welby's resignation was "not going to solve the problem" as she demanded "institutional changes".

"Very possibly some other people should go," Conalty told BBC radio, while adding she would not "name names".

"It is frustrating for me because in many ways we have been working really hard at making churches safer places," she said.

"We still have this institutional problem where we are not putting victims and survivors at the centre. In some ways, we are not a safe institution."

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, the church's second most senior bishop, said that "people do need to be brought to account" for the cover-up while insisting the recommended reforms were being implemented.

"We are doing what has to be done through our Synodical processes," he added, referring to the General Synod, an assembly of bishops, clergy and laity that meets at least twice a year to debate and decide church laws.

"I'm frustrated... that that takes time but those things are happening," Cottrell said, adding that its next meeting in early 2025 would take up the issues.

Victims of Smyth's abuse have urged further resignations.

Mark Stibbe, a former vicar and author, told Channel 4 News he wanted "more accountability".