Deadly shelling in Ukraine's Pokrovsk as Russia inches closer

Starmer faces an investigation after 'neglecting to disclose' that Labour donor Alli covered the cost of a personal shopper, clothes and alterations
Russian shelling killed one person in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk on Sunday, local authorities said, as Moscow's troops inched closer to the key logistics hub.
More than 20,000 people have fled the city since August, while Russian strikes over the past two weeks have cut off water and electricity to many of its remaining residents.
"Around 11:00 am (0800 GMT), the enemy shelled the western part of the city... Unfortunately, one person died," Pokrovsk's military administration said on Telegram.
Separately, a Russian air strike sparked a fire at a multi-storey residential building in the northeastern city of Kharkiv on Sunday, officials said.
"At the moment, there are almost 30 wounded, including children," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram.
Russia has been advancing towards Pokrovsk for months, getting to within 10 kilometres (six miles) of its eastern outskirts, according to the local administration.
The city lies on the intersection of rail and road routes that supply Ukrainian troops and towns across the eastern frontline and has long been a target for Moscow's army.
Russian strikes damaged two overpasses in the city earlier this week, including one that connected Pokrovsk to the neighbouring town of Myrnograd, local media reported.
ALSO READ:
Starmer faces an investigation after 'neglecting to disclose' that Labour donor Alli covered the cost of a personal shopper, clothes and alterations
China says Manila's actions infringe on its sovereignty
In the Czech Republic, a quarter of a million homes were without power due to high winds and rain
US-educated Jaafar Hassan, now head of King Abdullah's office and a former planning minister, is expected to replace Khasawneh
The group called on RSF and SAF to take action against 'perpetrators of war crimes and violations of international law, including international humanitarian law'
Loud booms were also heard in the region, which the military said came from missile interceptors that had been launched
The blast occurred as the victims were trying to retrieve fuel that was leaking from the truck
MWL Secretary General stressed the need for unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians by opening all crossings