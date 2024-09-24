Dead end? US shows lack of leverage as attacks go on

US President Joe Biden Biden has mostly held off on using the ultimate US leverage — withholding the billions of dollars in US military aid to Israel. — AFP

For nearly a year, one of US President Joe Biden's top priorities has been to prevent the Gaza war from spiralling into an all-out regional conflict.

Weeks ahead of an election — and just as Biden begins his farewell visit to the UN General Assembly — Israel is pounding Lebanon, killing hundreds and highlighting the powerlessness of his warnings.

Biden, meeting the leader of the United Arab Emirates on Monday, insisted that his administration was still "working to de-escalate" in coordination with counterparts.

A US official on the sidelines of the United Nations gathering said the Biden administration was presenting "concrete ideas" to provide an "off-ramp" to prevent further fighting and lead to a diplomatic solution.

But events have quickly moved out of US control. Last week, when pagers exploded across Lebanon targeting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, the United States said it had no foreknowledge of the operation widely attributed to Israel and appealed for calm.

Instead, Israel quickly stepped up its attacks, saying on Monday that it had hit 1,000 Hezbollah sites over the past 24 hours. Lebanese authorities said 492 people were killed, including 35 children.

Nearly a year after an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel that prompted its relentless assault on Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brushed aside warnings of the dangers of regional war and said his country's goal was to change the "security balance" with its northern neighbour Lebanon.

The operation came after weeks of painstaking US-led diplomacy to reach a Gaza ceasefire failed to seal a deal, with Netanyahu insisting on an Israeli troop presence on the Gaza-Egypt border, and a dispute with Hamas on the release of prisoners.

Michael Hanna, director of the US programme at the International Crisis Group, said that US diplomats had based efforts for calm in Lebanon on reaching a Gaza ceasefire.

The Gaza truce effort "looks like it's at a dead end, and efforts to decouple the two — to reach an agreement between Hezbollah and Israel while the war in Gaza continues, has also proven to be a dead end", he said.

Complicating matters is the US political calendar, with Biden's heir Kamala Harris locked in a tough race against Donald Trump for the US presidency ahead of November 5 elections.

While Biden and Harris would be eager to avoid all-out war and the impression of chaos, few believe that the US administration would take major steps against Israel, given the domestic political risks involved, so close to the election.

"It is not particularly far-fetched to imagine that the US political calendar may have played into Israeli decision-making on when to expand" into Lebanon, Hanna said.

James Jeffrey, a former US ambassador to Iraq and Turkey who takes a hard line against Iran, said that US policymakers instinctively promoted ceasefires but that Netanyahu, like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, was more concerned about his country's security.