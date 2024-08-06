Danish PM attack suspect says doesn't recall hitting her

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. REUTERS FILE PHOTO

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 2:53 PM

A Polish man accused of punching Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a Copenhagen court on Tuesday he doesn't recall hitting her because he was under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect, whom Danish authorities have ruled cannot be named in the media, risks prison time and deportation if convicted.

The 39-year-old, who entered the Copenhagen district court wearing a T-shirt and jeans, was immediately apprehended after the alleged assault on June 7 in a Copenhagen square.

He denies responsibility.

Speaking in court, the accused said he remembered coming face-to-face with the Prime Minister, whom he recognised but not putting his hand on her.

"I'm standing face to face with Mrs Prime Minister, (then) I can't remember anything else until I am arrested," he testified.

He said he believed the memory loss was the result of alcohol previously consumed starting to take effect and the surprise of suddenly coming face-to-face with the Prime Minister.

He also said that the day had been "a bad" one for him but did not provide details.

Frederiksen, 46, underwent a medical examination afterwards and was diagnosed with a "contusion on her right shoulder and a minor whiplash injury", her office said at the time.

Prosecutor Line Steffensen previously told media the suspect had been arrested on several occasions for shoplifting since moving to Denmark five years ago.

The man has been charged with violence against a public servant for having punched Frederiksen with a "closed fist on the right shoulder", according to the charge sheet.

He has also been charged with several counts of indecent exposure and fraud relating to other incidents.

After the accused, the court heard testimonies from two of Frederiksen's bodyguards and a friend she was on her way to meet for coffee.

One of the bodyguards said there were many people walking in the street when the man approached the prime minister.

"He says something incomprehensible to her. As he passes her, he gives her a hard punch with his fist on her shoulder," the bodyguard told the court.

After the incident, Frederiksen said she was "saddened and shaken" and did not take part in the final day of campaigning for the EU parliament elections in June.

Speaking a week after the attack, Frederiksen said she had sought professional help.

"I have gotten help for the first time in my life," she told Danish television TV2 at a political festival on Denmark's Bornholm island.