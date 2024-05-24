Czech president in hospital after motorbike crash

Mexico's meteorological service had earlier warned of heavy rain, wind gusts of up to 70 kmph and possible tornadoes
Czech President Petr Pavel was admitted in a Prague hospital after a motorbike crash on Thursday but his injuries are "not serious", his office said on X.
The 62-year-old, in office since March 2023, will stay in hospital for an unspecified period of time.
"His injuries are not serious, but they will require a short monitoring stay in Prague's Military University Hospital," Pavel's office said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
His spokesman, Vit Kolar, told the public Czech TV later that Pavel would spend "several days" in hospital, with a negligible impact on his programme.
"It's Friday, Saturday and Sunday so we believe it will not have a remarkable impact," Kolar said.
He told Czech TV that "we will see" if Pavel will be fit for a trip abroad next week.
Pavel's office said earlier on Thursday the president would travel to Jordan but it was not immediately clear if this journey was planned for next week.
Pavel is also expected to meet NATO foreign ministers attending an informal meeting in Prague next Thursday, according to a diplomatic source.
Czech media said the president had crashed on a closed racing circuit and police are therefore not investigating the accident.
A former NATO general, Pavel is known for his passion as a motorcyclist and is currently riding a BMW R1200 GS.
He rode a motorbike for a visit to neighbouring Germany shortly after his inauguration.
Last summer, Pavel got in trouble after media published images of him riding a motorbike without a helmet.
ALSO READ:
Mexico's meteorological service had earlier warned of heavy rain, wind gusts of up to 70 kmph and possible tornadoes
Last week, the PTI founder had appeared before the Supreme Court via video call
A search team is deployed on the 8,849-metre high mountain
According to Saudi Press Agency, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is undergoing treatment for lung inflammation at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah
Gupta was detained at Prague airport on June 30, 2023, under extradition orders issued by the US Justice Department
In a world first, engineers show that cement can be recycled without the same steep cost to the environment as making it from scratch
The prime minister hopes economic good news will boost his party's chances