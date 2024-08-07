Cyprus 'ready to help' UK police on far-right agitator

Nearly 20 per cent of non-EU migrants live in overcrowded accommodation
Cyprus police said on Wednesday they were ready to assist their British counterparts in taking action against far-right leader Tommy Robinson, allegedly instigating anti-migrant violence from a sun lounger on the island.
"We are in contact with the British police, and if they need our assistance, we are ready to help," a Cyprus police spokesperson said as thousands of UK riot police stood ready to deal with more potential outbreaks of violence.
According to British media, the former leader of the English Defence League, appears to be evading a court hearing in Britain while holidaying in Cyprus.
He was filmed by AFPTV this week relaxing by a swimming pool at a five-star hotel in the resort town of Ayia Napa.
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is alleged to have orchestrated attacks targeting migrants in Britain through social media posts.
Cyprus police told AFP they believed Robinson was still on the island, and they have informed British authorities they are keeping an eye on him.
"He is still in Cyprus as far as we know," the spokesperson said.
Robinson retorted that he was no longer on the island in a post on X. "Lucky I'm not in Cyprus then ain't it," he wrote.
Britain's director of public prosecutions warned on Wednesday that social media influencers allegedly fuelling violent disorder would be extradited, but did not mention Robinson by name.
Stephen Parkinson told the BBC that offenders "must know that they are not safe and there is nowhere to hide".
He added: "We would certainly consider extradition if we are satisfied that an offence has been committed."
British interior minister Yvette Cooper said "there will be a reckoning" for perpetrators, adding that social media put a "rocket booster" under the violence which erupted more than a week ago after three children were murdered.
The government has said 6,000 specialist police are being readied to deal with England's worst disorder in over a decade, which has seen hundreds arrested and more than 100 charged.
The violence broke out after three girls, aged nine, seven and six, were killed and five more children critically injured during a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England.
Nearly 20 per cent of non-EU migrants live in overcrowded accommodation
We no longer see any prospect of success, say climate protection activists from the Last Generation Austria group
Critics on social media had questioned the decision to expose her seven-year-old child to the public spotlight on a high-profile trip
All of the livestock on the farm were culled, according to Yanggu county's disease control and prevention centre
Alexander von Knoop, who was chief financial officer, and Susanne Steidl, ex-head of product development, have been accused of embezzlement
The company aims to begin commercial passenger service in 2025 and is currently in the third of a five-stage process of certification with the US FAA
Jimeng AI is now available on the Apple App Store for Chinese users, following its release on Android on July 31
Siman was convicted based on videos he had shot of himself stealing valuables, cash, electronics as well as weapons, according to Czech radio