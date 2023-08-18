Covid-19: UK reports first case of new variant

An unspecified number of people were injured in the tragedy
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday the first case of Covid-19 variant BA.2.86 had been detected in the country in an individual with no recent travel history.
On Thursday, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said it was tracking the new, highly mutated variant of the virus that causes Covid.
The variant has also been identified in Israel, Denmark and the United States.
ALSO READ:
An unspecified number of people were injured in the tragedy
The OpenAI saga serves as a cautionary tale of how whimsical board decisions can turn companies into battlegrounds
Reports said as many as 500 of OpenAI's 770 employees signed the letter threatening to leave the company
Scientists warn that warming of these levels could render vast swathes of the planet essentially uninhabitable for humans
Even amid the horrors of the latest Israel-Hamas war, talk of an eventual two-state solution remains alive and has actually grown louder
The Sony HT-S2000 soundbar provides crystal-clear dialogues, a 3-D soundstage and balanced bass that even T-Rex would approve
Around 345 million people are facing acute levels of food insecurity this year – more than double the number in 2020
We feel as if the Santa has come to town with his goody bag, and this time around, we wish it is to disperse the much awaited winter vibes