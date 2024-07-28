Bulgaria fireworks depot explosions toll rises to four

An explosion of fireworks at a depot on the outskirts of Sofia on Thursday. AFP

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 2:41 PM

The toll from a series of explosions at a fireworks depot near Bulgaria's capital Sofia rose to four on Sunday as investigators recovered two more bodies from the site.

They are believed to be the 22-year-old son of the owner and a 60-year-old employee, who had been missing since the series of blasts at six warehouses near the small town of Elin Pelin, just outside Sofia, on Thursday evening.

Since then, authorities had been scrambling for information on the exact number of people inside the warehouses at the time of the explosions.

"Two burnt bodies were found at the site of the accident, presumably of the two men, who were known to have been in the warehouses when the accident occurred," the public prosecutor's office announced after entering the site for the first time on Sunday.

It said the bodies were yet to be identified.

An explosion is pictured at the fireworks depot near Sofia, Bulgaria, on Thursday. REUTERS

The deaths of a 49-year-old pyrotechnics expert at the company and his 20-year-old daughter, who had been receiving hospital treatment for severe burns and smoke inhalation, had previously been reported.