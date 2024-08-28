British PM Starmer promises 'wider reset' on Germany trip

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer attend a joint press conference after talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on August 28, 2024. — Reuters

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 4:32 PM

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed on a visit to Berlin on Wednesday that a planned new treaty with Germany was part of his nation's push to mend EU ties damaged by Brexit.

The move towards a reset, welcomed by German leader Chancellor Olaf Scholz, will also include the British premier travelling to Paris for talks with President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

Starmer said the proposed accord, set to include a defence agreement and deeper links on science, technology as well as trade, was hoped to be agreed by year's end.

The British premier called the planned treaty a "once in a generation chance" to aid a "wider reset" in UK-EU ties.

Scholz welcomed his UK counterpart's desire for a "reset", adding: "We want to accept this outstretched hand."

Labour had said it would seek a security and defence treaty with Germany if it won the July 4 general election, which it did by a landslide — propelling Starmer to the premiership.

Starmer's host Scholz has been under pressure to crack down on illegal migration after a suspected Islamist knife attack in the western city of Solingen on Friday.

The stabbing, which left three people dead and eight injured, was allegedly carried out by a 26-year-old Syrian man who evaded attempts by German authorities to deport him.

Starmer's premiership has faced an early challenge after a deadly knife attack in Southport last month sparked anti-immigration riots, which officials say were stoked by far-right elements and false information.

Starmer said that he and Scholz had "agreed to develop a joint action plan to tackle illegal migration" and "smash the smuggler gangs who perpetrate this vile trade".

The pair also discussed the war in Ukraine, with both countries under pressure over their aid for Kyiv to help it fight off Russia's invasion.

Scholz insisted that both countries "stand firm at Ukraine's side", despite "recent attempts to sow doubt about this commitment".

"Our resolve is as ever to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine to provide the support that it needs for as long as it needs," Starmer added.

Kyiv's Western allies have reacted cautiously to Ukraine's recent incursion into Kursk, worried that their weapons could be used on Russian soil, possibly sparking a strong reaction from Moscow.