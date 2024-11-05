Britain to ban smoking outside schools, hospitals and playgrounds

An advertisement on the Age of Sale legislation is seen in Westminister in London, Britain, on April 16, 2024. — Reuters

The British government plans to ban smoking outside schools, hospitals and playgrounds as a way of reducing the pressure on the state-run National Health Service and the cost to taxpayers.

The government's Tobacco and Vapes Bill were scheduled to be introduced to parliament on Tuesday involving some of the world's strictest anti-smoking rules, including banning younger people from smoking.

However, the government abandoned plans for a ban on smoking outside pubs and cafes after concerns were raised about the impact on the hospitality industry.

"Unless we act to help people stay healthy, the rising tide of ill-health in our society threatens to overwhelm and bankrupt our NHS, Health Minister Wes Streeting said in a statement. "This historic legislation will save thousands of lives."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in August he supported the idea of banning smoking in outdoor spaces, such as pub gardens.

The British Beer and Pub Association said that plan was "deeply concerning" and would have a "devastating impact" on venues already struggling with rising costs.

A poll by YouGov in September found more than three-quarters of people in Britain would support a ban on smoking outside hospitals but were more divided on introducing the measures in pub gardens.

The government said it will be given powers in the new legislation to ban smoking outside specific outdoor spaces such as children's playgrounds, schools and hospitals. But the plans will be subject to consultation. The previous Conservative government had announced similar measures to create the first smoke-free generation. However, those plans failed to become law before the general election in the summer when the party lost power. The new legislation ensures anyone aged 15 this year, or younger, will be banned from buying cigarettes, and aims to make vapes less appealing to children. The government said smoking causes about 80,000 deaths a year and costs the economy 21.8 billion pounds a year in lost productivity and health and care costs — far outweighing tax receipts. Britain banned smoking in almost all enclosed public spaces, including bars and workplaces, in 2007.

Cancer Research UK said this led to an estimated 1.9 million fewer smokers, and research in the British Medical Journal estimated there were 1,200 fewer hospital admissions for heart attacks the following year.