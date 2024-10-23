BRICS summit declaration: Kyiv says members have no unified position on war in Ukraine

Ukrainian firefighters try to extinguish the fire in a house following an air attack in a village outside Kostyantynivka, in the eastern Donetsk region, last week, amid the Russian attack on Ukraine. AFP

Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Wednesday the BRICS summit declaration demonstrated that the organisation had no unified position on the war in Ukraine.

"Moscow's attempts to impose an idea of an alleged alternative position of the so-called Global South regarding Russian aggression against Ukraine have failed again," the ministry said in a statement.