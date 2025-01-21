Belgian court throws out Covid vaccine case against EU chief

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses a session at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on January 21, 2025. — AFP

A Belgian court dismissed a lawsuit against EU chief Ursula von der Leyen centred on text messages she exchanged with the head of vaccine maker Pfizer during negotiations for Covid jabs, her lawyer said on Tuesday.

Another source close to the case confirmed to AFP that the Liege appeals court "declared inadmissible" a set of complaints brought in 2023 by Belgian former lobbyist Frederic Baldan, as he could not prove suffering "personal harm".

The court "found the complainants wrong across the board", Von der Leyen's lawyer Adrien Masset told AFP.

The EU moved swiftly after the Covid pandemic emerged in 2020 to secure vaccines for member countries to buy for their citizens and residents, at a time of massive global demand for the shots.

But many aspects of the procurement from key supplier Pfizer have been kept confidential, leading to claims of a lack of transparency — and several legal proceedings.

Last year Baldan, who argued that Von der Leyen both overstepped her role and violated the commission's code of conduct, lost a similar lawsuit in Brussels.

Another complaint filed by The New York Times against the commission for failing to release the texts despite a freedom of information request is being heard by the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union.

Various anti-vaccine groups and personalities, as well as Hungary and Poland, had joined Baldan's Liege case, which contested the ability of the EU prosecutor's office (EPPO) to effectively investigate the matter.