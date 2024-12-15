'Balancing life and death': Ukrainian activists urge minute of silence

Members of the public organization "Vshanuy" (Honour) hold posters and portraits of fallen Ukrainian soldiers during a minute of silence on Ukrainian Armed Forces Day in Kyiv, on December 6, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. – AFP

Five girls stood still in the freezing December drizzle in Ukraine's capital as a metronome counted a minute of silence, honouring the victims of Russia's invasion.

They were holding banners urging passersby to stop and pay their respects at 9:00 am -- part of an official, but rarely observed, daily ritual in war-torn Ukraine.

The crowd pouring out of Kyiv's central Golden Gate metro station mostly walked on by.

At the end of the countdown, 17-year-old journalism student Olia Kozel folded the cardboard signs into a tote bag.

"I feel angry at the people who don't stop, who look and read -- and I can see in their eyes that they're reading our signs -- but keep going," she told AFP.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced the daily minute's silence in March 2022 to honour those killed by Russia's invasion.

But nearly three years later, and with tens of thousands more dead, few take part.

Kozel is part of a small group trying to change that.

Barring air raid alerts, they gather in central Kyiv once a week for their mini demonstration, trying to remind people to pause for 60 seconds.

For her, the minute's silence is a way to process the collective and individual grief hanging over Ukrainians, those living near and far from the front.

The campaign to boost observance of the minute's silence is gaining traction.

This week Kyiv city hall approved the first reading of a bill to make schools and some public transport stop at 9:00 am every day.

The proposals would also see a metronome countdown played on city loudspeakers, as is done in Lviv and elsewhere.

The idea of the minute's silence was initially promoted by Iryna Tsybukh, a journalist-turned-medic, better known by her call sign, Cheka.

Her death near the front in May, three days before her 26th birthday, triggered an outpouring of grief.

"When we found out about Ira's death, we had two questions. First: how can this be? Ira wanted to live so much," her friend Kateryna Datsenko told AFP in a Kyiv cafe, using a diminutive of Iryna.

"Second: we should pick up her fight. We just can't give up."

Tsybukh had wanted Ukrainians to dedicate the minute to loved ones or people that meant something to them.

She saw this as moving away from the impersonal Soviet-era culture of collective memory, and believed it would unite the nation in the face of large-scale trauma.

Zelensky said recently that 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the war -- though independent estimates put the toll much higher.

The UN also says its confirmed number of 11,743 killed civilians is a vast underestimate.