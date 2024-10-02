Austrian president appeals for calm coalition talks after far-right vote win

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen speaks as he accepts the outgoing conservative-led government's formal resignation after Sunday's parliamentary election and asks it to continue in a caretaker capacity until a new ruling coalition is formed in Vienna, Austria, on Tuesday. REUTERS

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 5:16 PM

Austria's president appealed to all parties in parliament on Wednesday to shun "confrontation" and seek compromises in coalition talks, after the far-right Freedom Party won Sunday's national election but fell far short of an absolute majority.

The Russia-friendly, Eurosceptic Freedom Party (FPO) made history by winning a parliamentary election for the first time since it was founded in the 1950s under a leader who had been an SS officer and Nazi lawmaker.

Having secured around 29% of the vote, it would need a coalition partner to govern but the other parties have said they are not interested.

President Alexander Van der Bellen, who oversees the formation of governments, has told all parties to hold talks with each other, a process which should formally begin soon.

"The election campaign is over. That confrontation is over. Now compromises must be found, common answers to pressing questions," Van der Bellen said in a speech as he accepted the outgoing conservative-led government's resignation and asked it to stay on as caretaker until a new ruling coalition is formed.

He listed questions that touched on issues such as the cost of living, climate change and healthcare but also included "How do we make a positive contribution in the European Union?" and "What image of Austria do we want to present to the world?"

Van der Bellen, a former leader of the left-wing Greens, has expressed reservations about the FPO entering government. On Wednesday he repeated that any future government should respect fundamental values including minority rights, independent media and EU membership.