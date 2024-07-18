Arson suspected in fire that killed 7 in France

French Firefighters vehicle at work to extinguish a fire that broke out overnight at a residential building in a working-class neighbourhood of the southern French city of Nice on Thursday. AFP

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 3:14 PM

An apartment building blaze early on Thursday killed seven people in the southern French city of Nice and police were investigating the fire as a possible arson, authorities said.

The dead include three children -- 5, 7 and 10 years old -- and a 17-year-old who tried to escape by jumping from a window, they added.

The apartment was occupied by a family believed to have Comoran origins, the regional prefect Hugues Moutouh said, referring to the southern African island nation.

Ten people were inside when the fire broke out.

Rescuers were alerted around 2:30 am (0030 GMT) to the blaze on the seventh floor of the building in the low-income neighbourhood of Les Moulins, known for being a drug-dealing hub, in the west of the city.

In spite of the substantial resources deployed, "unfortunately seven people died during this fire", firefighters said.

Neighbours hurriedly dragged mattresses in front of the building to break the fall of those jumping out of windows.

Four police were in psychological care after witnessing the scene.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on social media that the quick arrival of firefighters "probably prevented more deaths".

Darmanin and Prime Minister Gabriel Attal were expected at the scene later Thursday.

Nice prosecutor Damien Martinelli said investigators were looking into a "criminal" cause for the fire.

"In light of the initial evidence, I have opened an investigation into acts of arson leading to death," he told reporters at the scene.

He gave no details, but Nice Deputy Mayor Anthony Borre said that surveillance footage showed three men wearing balaclavas in the vicinity.