Alstom wins $3B train order from Hamburg, shares rise

The situation affected an estimated 35-50 Indians, of whom 10 had already been brought home, said an official
Alstom has signed a framework deal worth up to 2.8 billion euros ($3 billion) to deliver 374 new metro trains and rail technology for Hamburger Hochbahn in Germany, the French train maker said on Wednesday.
Production is set to start in 2026 in Salzgitter, with the first delivery planned in early 2028, Alstom said in a statement.
The first order under the agreement is worth around 670 million euros, it added.
Shares in the French train maker rose 3.3 per cent following the announcement.
"After a weak trading session yesterday Alstom's shares are responding to confirmation of a good order win in Germany," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst William Mackie said in an emailed comment.
The deal, which adds to the more than 90 billion euro backlog Alstom announced in May, provides good visibility on revenues into 2026, Mackie added.
Alstom is the world's second-biggest train maker after China's state-owned CRRC, with an order book that includes the largest train tender in Danish rail history and a contract in Britain for its HS2 high-speed railway.
The October session will look at ways to include more women in decision-making, and have more women judges in canonical processes
Under its dual system of clerical and republican rule, the president cannot usher in any major policy shift on Iran's nuclear programme or foreign policy
Much of the focus will be on Biden as some in his own Democratic Party call for him to drop his run for a second term
Turksat 6A marks the opening of a 'new phase' for Turkey in satellite production, says President Erdogan
Millions visit Greece each year to enjoy its ancient sites, pristine beaches and turquoise waters
Visitors are welcomed at Hell's Museum — the main attraction at the Haw Par Villa park — to a kitschy, air-conditioned hell on Earth
He's got an ego and he doesn't want to quit, says Trump in his first interview since Biden's dismal performance in their presidential debate