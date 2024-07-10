Alstom wins $3B train order from Hamburg, shares rise

French train operator SNCF's TGV "M" (Modular) next generation high-speed passenger train is pictured at the Alstom plant in Belfort, eastern France. — AFP

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 3:21 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 3:55 PM

Alstom has signed a framework deal worth up to 2.8 billion euros ($3 billion) to deliver 374 new metro trains and rail technology for Hamburger Hochbahn in Germany, the French train maker said on Wednesday.

Production is set to start in 2026 in Salzgitter, with the first delivery planned in early 2028, Alstom said in a statement.

The first order under the agreement is worth around 670 million euros, it added.

Shares in the French train maker rose 3.3 per cent following the announcement.

"After a weak trading session yesterday Alstom's shares are responding to confirmation of a good order win in Germany," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst William Mackie said in an emailed comment. The deal, which adds to the more than 90 billion euro backlog Alstom announced in May, provides good visibility on revenues into 2026, Mackie added.

Alstom is the world's second-biggest train maker after China's state-owned CRRC, with an order book that includes the largest train tender in Danish rail history and a contract in Britain for its HS2 high-speed railway.