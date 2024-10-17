A near miss and a famous kiss: King Charles in Australia

Jan Hugo stands next to mannequins resembling Britain's Queen Elizabeth and King Charles, that make up her collection of memorabilia of the British royal family, near the town of Cessnock on October 15, 2024. — AFP

King Charles on Friday begins a six-day tour of Australia, the realm where he was briefly schooled, shared a famous seaside kiss, and had a close shave with a would-be assassin.

It will be his 17th visit since he first arrived as a shy teenager in 1966 — and his first tour Down Under as king.

Here are five things you may not know about Charles' time in Australia.

Then-Prince Charles first visited Australia as a gawky 17-year-old, who was shipped away to the secluded alpine Timbertop school in regional Victoria.

A stark departure from his rigid education in Scotland, he would spend two terms chopping logs to make firewood and on gruelling hikes in the nearby woods.

Items are displayed from Jan Hugo's collection of memorabilia of the British royal family at her home near the town of Cessnock on October 15, 2024. — AFP

"While I was here I had the Pommy bits bashed off me," he would later remark, also describing it as "by far the best part" of his education.

Media baron Rupert Murdoch is among the many well-heeled alumni to also study at Timbertop, while former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson worked there as an assistant.

Bachelor Charles stripped off and plunged into the surf during a royal tour that took him to Western Australia in 1979.

As the shirtless prince strode towards the shore he was ambushed by a bikini-clad model who planted a kiss on his cheek.

The instantly iconic photo would help Charles shed his pretentious reputation, prompting some to speculate that it was staged by Buckingham Palace all along.

On an earlier tour, Charles would shun a wetsuit to surf at the world-famous Bondi Beach in Sydney.

"By gee, it's bloody cold," he said. "Reminds me of home."

During that same 1977 visit, Charles would grant a rare interview to music television show Countdown.