E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

76 trapped miners rescued in Poland, two still missing

One of the two miners has been located and rescuers are trying to reach him

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Miners wait for transportation in the Bogdanka coal mine, near Lublin, eastern Poland, on February 5, 2024. AFP File
Miners wait for transportation in the Bogdanka coal mine, near Lublin, eastern Poland, on February 5, 2024. AFP File

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 6:08 PM

Rescue teams have rescued 76 coalminers after a pit in southern Poland was struck by an earth tremor, but two miners are still trapped underground, the mine-owner PGG said.

It said one of the two miners still in the mine had been located and rescuers from among 11 search parties were trying to reach him.


Of the 76 who had been brought to the surface, 17 had been taken to nearby hospitals and one was seriously hurt, PGG CEO Leszek Pietraszek said during a televised news conference.

PGG spokesperson Aleksandra Wysocka-Siembiga earlier said the tremor occurred at around 0600 GMT about 1,200 metres below ground at the Rydultowy mine.




More news from World