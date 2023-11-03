4 dead after small plane crashes in Austria

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 1:11 PM

A small plane flying from Croatia to Salzburg has crashed in Austria, killing four people, police said on Friday.

The Cirrus SR20 aircraft crashed Thursday afternoon near Lintsching in Austria's Salzburg province, police said. It had taken off from the Croatian capital, Zagreb, about two hours earlier.

Police said the bodies of the four people were recovered from the wreckage but had not yet been identified. Investigators ordered autopsies.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, a police statement said.

