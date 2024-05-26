3 injured in knife attack in France metro

An Israeli official pointed to the phrasing of the ruling by the ICJ, or World Court, depicting it as conditional
Three people were injured in a knife attack in the metro in the French city of Lyon on Sunday, authorities said.
A suspect was arrested, the local prefecture and a deputy mayor said.
"Our thoughts are with the three people injured," Mohamed Chihi, a deputy mayor in charge of security, said on social media platform X.
There was no immediate information on the identity of the attacker or any possible motive.
