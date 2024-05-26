E-Paper

3 injured in knife attack in France metro

A suspect was arrested, as per the local prefecture and a deputy mayor

By Reuters

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 7:37 PM

Last updated: Sun 26 May 2024, 8:08 PM

Three people were injured in a knife attack in the metro in the French city of Lyon on Sunday, authorities said.

A suspect was arrested, the local prefecture and a deputy mayor said.


"Our thoughts are with the three people injured," Mohamed Chihi, a deputy mayor in charge of security, said on social media platform X.


There was no immediate information on the identity of the attacker or any possible motive.

