3 injured in knife attack in France metro

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 7:37 PM Last updated: Sun 26 May 2024, 8:08 PM

Three people were injured in a knife attack in the metro in the French city of Lyon on Sunday, authorities said.

A suspect was arrested, the local prefecture and a deputy mayor said.

"Our thoughts are with the three people injured," Mohamed Chihi, a deputy mayor in charge of security, said on social media platform X.