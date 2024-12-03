18 convicted in biggest UK drugs trial

Packages of cocaine hidden between bananas seized at the harbour of Southampton southern England announced the Organised Crime Agency. — AFP file

A court has sentenced 18 members of an international crime group behind Britain's "biggest ever detected drugs conspiracy" to up to 32 years in jail after the country's longest-running criminal trial, police said Monday.

The network smuggled several billion dollars worth of heroin, cocaine and cannabis for drug dealers across Britain from 2015 to 2018, according to the UK National Crime Agency (NCA).

The operation was so extensive it required two criminal trials, with one lasting 23 months -- a record in England and Wales. The other trial lasted nine months.

Reporting details about the case became possible after a judge at Manchester Crown Court in northern England lifted media restrictions on Monday following verdicts in the second trial.

It revealed the NCA and Dutch police began working on the case in 2018 after "the vast scale" of the gang's offending became clear, police said.

The group is believed to have imported more than 50 tonnes of heroin, cocaine and cannabis in various separate smuggling operations.

Jurors heard how the gang concealed drugs in consignments of strong-smelling foodstuffs such as onions, garlic and ginger.

"The stench of criminality is overpowering," prosecutor Andrew Thomas told them as he opened the case.

The ringleader, Paul Green, 59, was jailed for 32 years after also being convicted of fraud by false representation.

Two other offenders from the 18 received sentences of 18 and 20 years respectively after being extradited from the Netherlands.