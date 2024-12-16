12 dead in suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at Georgia ski resort: Police

Photo by AFP used for illustrative purposes

Twelve people have been found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a ski resort in Georgia, police said on Monday.

The bodies of 11 foreigners and one Georgian national were discovered on Saturday in a sleeping area above a restaurant at a ski resort in Gudauri, in the north of the Caucasus country, police said.

"Preliminary tests do not indicate any trace of violence on the bodies," which were discovered on the second floor of a building housing an Indian food restaurant at the ski resort.

"An oil-powered generator was turned on after the building lost electricity" on Friday, police said.

The authorities have opened an investigation into the incident.