EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly, France says

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot speaks to members of the media inside the French embassy complex in Damascus on January 3, 2025. — AFP

European Union sanctions in Syria that obstruct the delivery of humanitarian aid and hinder the country's recovery could be lifted swiftly, France's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

The United States on Monday issued a sanctions exemption for transactions with governing institutions in Syria for six months after the end of Bashar Al Assad's rule to try to ease the flow of humanitarian assistance.

Speaking to France Inter radio, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the EU could take a similar decision soon without giving precise timing, while adding that lifting more political sanctions would depend on how Syria's new leadership handled the transition and ensured exclusivity.

"There are other (sanctions), which today hinder access to humanitarian aid, which hinder the recovery of the country. These could be lifted quickly," said Barrot, who met Syria's de facto leader Ahmed Al Sharaa on Friday with Germany's foreign minister.

"Finally, there are other sanctions, which we are discussing with our European partners, which could be lifted, but obviously depending on the pace at which our expectations for Syria regarding women and security are taken into account." Three European diplomats speaking on condition of anonymity said the EU would seek to agree to lift some sanctions by the time the bloc's 27 foreign ministers meet in Brussels on January 27. Two of the diplomats said one aim was to facilitate financial transactions to allow funds to return to the country, ease air transport and lessen sanctions targeting the energy sector to improve power supplies. Syria suffers from severe power shortages, with state-supplied electricity available two or three hours per day in most areas. The caretaker government says it aims to provide electricity for up to eight hours per day within two months.

The US waivers allow some energy transactions and personal remittances to Syria until July 7, but do not remove any sanctions.