Earthquake strikes near Algerian capital

With very low prices and a huge variety of items, the Chinese shopping app has enjoyed rapid growth in dozens of countries since it was launched in 2022
An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck the Algerian state of Chlef, 200km northwest of the capital, Algiers, authorities said on Thursday.
The Algerian Centre for Research in Astronomy, Astrophysics and Geophysics said that the earthquake was recorded this morning.
Its epicentre was located seven kilometres southwest of the town of Oulad Fares.
The last time Chlef saw a devastating earthquake was in October 1980, when a temblor with a magnitude of 7.3 struck and destroyed 80 per cent of the city.
ALSO READ:
With very low prices and a huge variety of items, the Chinese shopping app has enjoyed rapid growth in dozens of countries since it was launched in 2022
The Tesla CEO made the announcement in a post on social media platform X
It comes a day after at least nine people were killed and more than 1,000 injured by a powerful earthquake in Taiwan
Today, the role of the UAE in the global economy is highlighted by its approach in trade, investment, and innovation
The technology that brings us closer to distant cultures and global events also fragments our media ecosystems
Taiwan's worst quake in recent years struck on September 21, 1999, with a magnitude of 7.7, causing 2,400 deaths
A tsunami warning has been issued for Philippines and the islands of southern Japan
The shooting took place at a school in Helsinki suburb, which has around 800 students