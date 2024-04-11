Earthquake strikes near Algerian capital

Published: Thu 11 Apr 2024, 4:05 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck the Algerian state of Chlef, 200km northwest of the capital, Algiers, authorities said on Thursday.

The Algerian Centre for Research in Astronomy, Astrophysics and Geophysics said that the earthquake was recorded this morning.

Its epicentre was located seven kilometres southwest of the town of Oulad Fares.

The last time Chlef saw a devastating earthquake was in October 1980, when a temblor with a magnitude of 7.3 struck and destroyed 80 per cent of the city.

