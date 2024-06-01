E-Paper

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Chile

It was at a depth of 116 km, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said

By Reuters

Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 3:53 PM

Last updated: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 4:09 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Antofagasta, Chile on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 116 km (72.08 miles), EMSC said.

