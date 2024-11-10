Dutch police halt pro-Palestinian rally after soccer violence

Netherlands' Police officers stand by as people gather during a small pro-Palestinian demonstration on Dam Square in Amsterdam, on November 9, 2024. Photo: AFP

Riot police in Amsterdam began breaking up a pro-Palestinian protest on Sunday after a court upheld a ban on demonstrations following clashes this week involving Israeli soccer fans.

Hundreds of demonstrators defied the prohibition to gather in the Dutch capital's Dam square, chanting demands for an end to violence in Gaza and "Free Palestine."

But after a local court ratified the city authorities' ban, police moved in, instructing protesters to leave. Several people were dragged away by police, a Reuters journalist saw.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The three-day ban was imposed from Friday after attacks on Israeli soccer supporters following a soccer match on Thursday between visiting Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax Amsterdam.

At least five people were injured early on Friday, as Israeli fans were assaulted by what Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema described as "antisemitic hit-and-run squads".

Prosecutors said late on Saturday that four suspects remained detained on suspicion of violent acts, including two minors, and that 40 people had been fined for public disturbance and 10 for offences including vandalism.

They added that they expected to make more arrests.

A large group of Maccabi supporters was seen in a video posted online by news site Bender arming themselves with sticks, pipes and rocks and twice clashing with opponents when they marched into the city after the match.

The video was not verified by Reuters.