Don't accept job offers via social media: Indian embassy warns youth

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 7:31 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 7:35 PM

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar has issued a warning to stay away from fake job rackets targeting youth.

An advisory issued by the Indian Embassy stated that an increase in such incidents has been recorded and reminded people to not accept any job offers without first checking with the Embassy.

"There has been an increase in the incidents of Indian nationals falling victim to the international crime syndicates active in the Myawaddy region on the Myanmar-Thailand border. We would re-emphasise the importance of adhering to our advisories on the subject for not taking any such job offers without consulting the respective Indian Embassies," the Indian Embassy in Myanmar said in a press release on Monday.

The release further states that this advisory is being issued in continuation of similar advisories issued by the Embassy earlier.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said they were working closely with authorities concerned for the safety and rescue of Indian nationals.

A new location in Pha Lu area, South of Myawaddy town, is reported to have emerged recently where most of the Indian victims are being trafficked into, via Thailand, after being recruited from India as well as from countries like Malaysia, UAE, etc.

"In view of the above, it is reiterated that Indian nationals should not accept such job offers floated through social media platforms or other unverified sources. Indian nationals are advised to check/verify the credentials of foreign employers through the Indian Embassy located in that country. The antecedents of recruiting agents as well as companies should also be established before taking up any job offer abroad," the statement added.

"Embassy of India, Yangon may be contacted through Email- and cons.yangon@mea.gov.in Mobile No.- +9595419602 (WhatsApp/Viber/Signal) for any Myanmar-related query in this regard," it added.

"On the basis of inputs shared by the victims, an updated list of suspected agents, agencies and compounds involved in these criminal activities is enclosed," the release said.