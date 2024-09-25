Dissanayake keen to restart talks with IMF immediately

A vendor watches a live telecast as Sri Lanka's newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake addresses the nation, at Galle Face Beach in Colombo on Wednesday. — afp

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 8:17 PM

Sri Lanka's new president called on Wednesday for restarting talks with the IMF "immediately" over a $2.9 billion bailout that threw a lifeline to his bankrupt country but imposed painful austerity.

Self-avowed Marxist Anura Kumara Dissanayake won a landslide last week promising to reverse steep tax hikes, raise public servant salaries and renegotiate the International Monetary Fund rescue package secured by his predecessor.

The 2023 bailout helped end crippling shortages of food, fuel and medicine and returned the economy to growth, but its austerity measures left millions struggling to make ends meet.

"We plan to begin negotiations with the International Monetary Fund immediately," Dissanayake said in a televised address to the nation.

In his 10-minute address, he said he also wanted to conclude a deal to restructure international sovereign bonds and secure more concessions for the cash-strapped nation.

"To advance our debt restructuring programme, we are negotiating with relevant creditors to expedite the process and secure necessary debt relief," he said.

His call to resume talks with the IMF came after the international lender of last resort said it was ready to discuss its bailout with the new administration.

"We look forward to working together with President Dissanayake... towards building on the hard-won gains that have helped put Sri Lanka on a path to economic recovery," an IMF spokesperson in Washington said on Monday.

"We will discuss the timing of the third review of the IMF-supported programme with the new administration as soon as practicable," the spokesperson said, referring to the periodic review of the bailout.

Analysts, however, say Dissanayake likely has little room to reshape the terms of the deal.