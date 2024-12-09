Despair grips Afghan women healthcare students facing ban

An Afghan female student walks out the Hayat Balkh Institute of Health Science in Mazar-i-Sharif on December 8, 2024. — AFP

For Saja, studying nursing at a healthcare institute in Kabul was her last lifeline to make something of herself after women were banned from universities in Afghanistan two years ago.

But the Taliban government has crushed this ambition by ordering, according to multiple sources, the exclusion of Afghan women from medical training, sparking panic across institutions.

When she heard the news, Saja, who had been at university before women were barred, said it felt like "reliving the same nightmare".

"This was my last hope to do something, to become something," said Saja, not her real name.

"Everything has been taken away from us for the crime of being a girl."

The authorities have made no official comment or confirmation, nor have they responded to the numerous condemnations and calls to reverse a decision that further blocks women's access to education.

Since their return to power in 2021, the Taliban government has imposed reams of restrictions on women, making Afghanistan the only country in the world to ban girls from education after primary school.

Multiple directors and employees of health training centres have told AFP they were informed in recent days of the order, issued by the Taliban supreme leader and passed down verbally by the health ministry, to expel women students until further notice.

Institutes across the country — which many women had turned to after the university ban — were given a few days to just over a week to organise final exams.

But without a clear announcement or document clarifying the rules, confusion reigns in the institutions.

Some told AFP they would operate as normal until they received written orders, others closed immediately or scrambled to hold exams before shuttering.

Still others refused to comment, saying they'd been warned not to speak to the media.

"Everyone is confused, and no one is sharing what is really happening," said Saja, who was in her first year at a private institute.

"We have been given two or three exams each day... even though we already finished our exams a few months back," said the 22-year-old, adding they had to pay fees to sit the exams.

"We received a lot of concerned messages from students and teachers wanting to know what is going on and asking 'is there any hope?'" said the director of a Kabul private institute with 1,100 students, of which 700 were women.

"No one is happy," he told AFP from his office steps away from women's classrooms, where the last lesson on the board advised how to manage stress and depression in patients.

According to a source within the health ministry, 35,000 women are currently students in some 10 public and more than 150 private institutes offering two-year diplomas in subjects such as nursing, midwifery, dentistry and laboratory work.

The Norwegian Afghanistan Committee (NAC) non-governmental organisation, which trains 588 women in institutes managed in collaboration with the health ministry, was verbally informed classes were "temporarily suspended".