Denmark wants to put limits on protests involving holy Quran burnings: Ministry

The foreign ministry cites security concerns following backlash over protests involving burnings and desecrations of holy Quran in Denmark and Sweden

Protesters gather in Baghdad's Tahrir Square following reports of the burning of holy Quran carried out by a ultranationalist group in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen. — AP file

By AFP Published: Sun 30 Jul 2023, 9:33 PM

Denmark's government said on Sunday it would explore legal means of stopping protests involving the burning of holy texts in certain circumstances, citing security concerns following backlash over protests involving burnings and desecrations of holy Quran in Denmark and Sweden.

Noting that such protests played into the hands of extremists, the government wants to "explore" intervening in situations where "other countries, cultures, and religions are being insulted, and where this could have significant negative consequences for Denmark, not least with regard to security," it said in a statement from the foreign ministry.

Attacks on holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark have offended many Muslim countries.

