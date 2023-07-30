Denmark wants to put limits on protests involving holy Quran burnings: Ministry

The investigation suggests the mother and son had regular arguments after he moved back in with her after the Covid pandemic
Denmark's government said on Sunday it would explore legal means of stopping protests involving the burning of holy texts in certain circumstances, citing security concerns following backlash over protests involving burnings and desecrations of holy Quran in Denmark and Sweden.
Noting that such protests played into the hands of extremists, the government wants to "explore" intervening in situations where "other countries, cultures, and religions are being insulted, and where this could have significant negative consequences for Denmark, not least with regard to security," it said in a statement from the foreign ministry.
Attacks on holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark have offended many Muslim countries.
ALSO READ:
The investigation suggests the mother and son had regular arguments after he moved back in with her after the Covid pandemic
The European Commission is suggesting a requirement for importers to procure digital product passports
The decision follows an uptick in the number of arrivals on the shores of southeast England late last summer
A motive behind the brutal crime is yet to be ascertained; however, authorities suspect he was killed over his mounting debts
Fragments of the missile injure nine people, damage a cafe and museum in Taganrog city
He also said that the nation was increasing food supplies to the continent
At Russia-Africa summit, he says over 70% of Ukrainian grain exported under Black Sea grain deal had gone to countries with above-average income
Ulf Kristersson says further requests had been filed with police for permission to hold protests where desecration of Holy Quran was planned