E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Death toll from floods in southern Brazil hits 113

Storms and floods battering the South American country's southernmost state, have also left more than 337,000 displaced

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 10 May 2024, 4:34 PM

The death toll from heavy rains in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state has climbed to 113, local civil defence said on Friday, up from 107 in the previous day, while another 146 people were still unaccounted for.

Storms and floods battering the South American country's southernmost state, home to some 10.9 million people, have also left more than 337,000 displaced.


ALSO READ:


More news from World